Stocks

Cotton Starting Friday with Slight Gains

November 28, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is steady to 5 points higher so far on Friday morning. Futures were up 30 to 99 34 points in the nearby contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were up 60 cents per barrel at $58.55 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.069 lower to $99.520. The markets will be closed on Thursday.

The November 25 online auction from The Seam showed 6,457 bales sold at an average price of 59.97 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Monday at 74.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/25 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.77, up 34 points, currently unch

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.57, up 34 points, currently up 5 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.75, up 32 points, currently up 3 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.