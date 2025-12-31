Stocks

Cotton Starting Final Day of 2025 with Gains

December 31, 2025 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is up 17 to 20 points in the front months. Futures slipped back on Tuesday, with contracts closing within 5 points of unchanged. Crude oil futures were down 13 cents per barrel at $57.95. The US dollar index was up $0.188 at $97.920. 

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 23,018 bales on December 29 at an average price of 59.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Monday at 74.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/29 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.32, down 3 points, currently up 17 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.64, up 1 points, currently up 19 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.85, up 1 point, currently up 20 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.