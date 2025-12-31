Cotton Starting Final Day of 2025 with Gains

Cotton price action is up 17 to 20 points in the front months. Futures slipped back on Tuesday, with contracts closing within 5 points of unchanged. Crude oil futures were down 13 cents per barrel at $57.95. The US dollar index was up $0.188 at $97.920.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 23,018 bales on December 29 at an average price of 59.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Monday at 74.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/29 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.32, down 3 points, currently up 17 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.64, up 1 points, currently up 19 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.85, up 1 point, currently up 20 points

