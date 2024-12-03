Cotton Slips Lower on Monday

Cotton futures closed out the Monday session with contracts down 31 to 46 points and Dec down 92 points. The outside markets were mixed factors, with the US dollar index up 567 points and crude oil up 15 cents.

USDA’s monthly Cotton Systems report showed 180 RB of domestic cotton consumed during October. Stocks at the end of October totaled 554 RB.

Weekly (delayed due to the holiday) Commitment of Traders data showed managed money slashing 15,986 contracts from their net short in cotton futures and options as of 11/26. They took that position to 15,986 contracts as of last Tuesday.

The Seam reported 1,566 bales of online sales on November 29 at an average price of 65.84 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Friday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/29 at 82.00 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.49, down 44 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.65, down 33 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.57, down 36 points

