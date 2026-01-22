Cotton Slips Lower into the Close

Cotton futures gave into weakness on Wednesday, with contracts 2 to 7 points lower as some 2026 crop contracts were up 4 to 9 points. Crude oil futures were up 31 cents per barrel at $60.67. The US dollar index is up $0.146 to $98.585.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.10 cents/lb on 25,238 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on January 20 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 607 bales on 1/20 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb last Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.3, down 4 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.92, down 4 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.4, down 3 points

