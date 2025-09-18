Cotton Slips Back on Outside Pressure

Cotton futures closed with losses of 35 to 67 points on the Thursday session. The outside markets were pressure factors, with the US dollar index up $0.480 on the day to $97.000, with crude oil futures $0.41 lower.

USDA tallied upland cotton export business at 186,108 RB for the week that ended on September 11. The top buyer was Vietnam at 77,000 RB, with 41,800 RB sold to India. Shipments were pegged at a 3-week low of 120,493 RB. The lad destination was Vietnam at 55,100 RB, with 13,900 RB to Turkey.

USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points on Thursday at 54.79 cents/lb. The Seam reported 4,975 bales sold on Wednesday at an average price of 65.23 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points at 79.10 cents on September 17. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/17, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.19, down 67 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.9, down 35 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.84, down 36 points

