Cotton Slips Back Lower into the Close

Cotton futures faced back and forth trade on Tuesday, as contracts closed with 6 to 22 point losses. The outside markets were supportive factors, with the US dollar index down 98 points and crude oil up $1.87/barrel.
The Seam reported 2,000 bales of online sales on December 2 at an average price of 67.66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 12/2 at 82.25 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb.
Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.2, down 29 points,
May 25 Cotton closed at 72.55, down 10 points,
Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.47, down 10 points
