Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures are showing 6 to 12 point losses so far on Wednesday. The outside markets are pressure factors, with crude oil steady at midday and and the US dollar index rallying 1,711 points

The Seam reported 1,661 bales of online sales on November 5 at an average price of 66.05 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 11/5 at 82.20 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 74 points to 58.54 cents/lb per last Thursday afternoon’s update.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 72.2, down 12 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 73.61, down 12 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 74.95, down 6 points

