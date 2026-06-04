Cotton Slipping Lower on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are down 30 to 60 points in early Thursday trade. Futures posted weakness in the front months of 3 to 31 points, with deferred contracts steady to 26 points higher on Wednesday. The US dollar index was up $0.301 at $99.785. Crude Oil was another $2.44 higher to $96.20.

The Seam reported sales on 137 bales on Tuesday at an average of 69.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 6/2 at 86.2805 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 459 on June 2 with the certified stocks level at 243,450 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.73, down 31 points, currently down 60 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 80.51, down 3 points, currently down 48 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 81.72, unch, currently down 38 points

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