Cotton Slipping Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with Thursday losses of 27 to 36 points at midday. The outside markets continue to add more pressure today, as the US dollar index continues to rally, up another just 91 points at midday, with crude oil futures 21 cents lower.

The Seam reported 1,780 bales of online sales on November 13 at an average price of 62.34 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 11,050 bales on new certifications on Wednesday, at 11,224 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on 11/13 at 81.30 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 58 points last week to 57.96 cents/lb. It should be updated later today.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 70.83, down 27 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.04, down 34 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 73.21, down 36 points

