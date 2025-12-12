Cotton Slipping at Friday’s Midday

Cotton futures are back to slightly weaker trade on Friday, with contracts down 2 to 5 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures are up 5 cents per barrel at $57.64, with the US dollar index $0.21 lower to $98.365.
Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 13,615 bales at an average price of 60.93 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 12/11 at 74.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 11 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb on Thursday, down 89 points from the previous week.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.92, down 5 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 65.03, down 2 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.04, down 3 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Is Cotton a Buy Before the End of 2025?
- The Bears Are in Control of Cotton. How Much Lower Will Prices Go?
- Cotton Is Under Serious Pressure and Corn Prices Just Hit a 4-Week Low. Grain Bulls Need to Step It Up.
- Dear Grain and Cotton Traders, Mark Your Calendars for November 14
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.