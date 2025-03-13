Cotton Slipping Back on Thursday Morning

Cotton price action has futures down 17 to 26 points so far. Futures posted another rebound session on Wednesday, up 72 to 100 points to close out the day. Crude oil futures were up $1.44/barrel to provide some support, with the US dollar index back up $0.227 on the day.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 5,072 bales sold, with an average price of 63.56 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up another 25 points on 3/11 at 77.95 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on Tuesday, March 11, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA slashed their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last Thursday afternoon by 201 points to 51.88 cents/lb. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Commodity Bulletin:

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.98, up 98 points, currently down 19 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.16, up 97 points, currently down 26 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 69.92, up 72 points, currently down 26 points

