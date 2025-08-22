Cotton Slipping Back on Thursday

Cotton futures are showing 15 to 23 point losses at midday, with thinly traded October down 105 points. The US dollar index is back up $0.415 on the day to $98.495, with crude oil futures up $0.75

Export Sales data showed a total of 105,373 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on August 14, back down from last week. Shipments also slipped back, at 123,292 RB in the week of 8/14.

The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points at 78.95 cents on August 20. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 8/20, with the certified stocks level at 16,006 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points last week at 55.05 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.59, down 105 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.37, down 23 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.09, down 15 points

