Cotton Slightly Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are showing 7 to 8 point front month gains at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up 15 cents per barrel at $60.50. The US dollar index is up $0.051 to $98.490.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.10 cents/lb on 25,238 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on January 20 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 607 bales on 1/20 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb last Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.42, up 8 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.03, up 7 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.5, up 7 points

