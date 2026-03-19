Cotton Showing Weakness on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with losses of 57 to 95 points on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil is up $2.73 to $99.05, with the US dollar index down $0.393 to $99.480.

The Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed a total of 196,691 RB of cotton sold in the week of 3/12 for 2025/26. That was back down from last week and 27.64% below the same week last year. New crop business was 122,221 RB, a marketing year high. Shipments were 273,926 RB, down 26% from the week prior.

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The Seam showed sales of 6,552 bales on 3/18, averaging 65.54 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 3/18 at 79.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,149 bales on March 18, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price is at 51.50 cents/lb and will be updated this afternoon.

May 26 Cotton is at 67.76, down 94 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 69.73, down 84 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 72.07, down 57 points

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