Cotton Showing Steady Trade on Wednesday

Cotton futures are down 2 to 5 points in the front months on Wednesday, fading some early strength. Crude oil futures are up another 50 cents per barrel at $61.65. The US dollar index is down $0.049 at $98.860.

The January 13 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.08 cents/lb on 14,042 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 1/13 at 75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.85, down 3 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.38, down 3 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.84, down 2 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.