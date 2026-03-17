Stocks

Cotton Sees Green on Tuesday

March 17, 2026 — 08:31 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 48 to 70 points in the green on St Patrick’s Day.  Some deferred contracts were up 5 to 18 points. Crude oil was back up $2.52 to $96.02, with the US dollar index down $0.158 to $99.310. 

The Seam showed sales on 17,379 bales on Monday, averaging 63.71 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 70 points on March 16 at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/16, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb. 

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May 26 Cotton  closed at 68.77, up 58 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 70.75, up 69 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 72.65, up 67 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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