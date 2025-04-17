Stocks

Cotton Rounds Out the Week with Strength

April 17, 2025 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures posted gains of 53 to 76 points on Thursday to round out the week with May up 43 points this week. Crude oil futures were up $2.10/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index back up $0.037 to $99.180. The markets will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 201,990 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on April 10, a 5-week high. That was up 75.52% from last week and 38.24% above the same week last year. Vietnam was the top buyer of 90,900 RB, with 35,300 RR sold to India. Shipments were down 12.99% from last week at 328,215 RB, which was still 23.05% above this week in 2024. The top destination was Vietnam at 87,100 RB, with 56,600 RB headed to Pakistan. 

The Seam reported 5,231 cash bales sold online on 4/16, at an average price of 64.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on Wednesday at 77.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 16 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points on Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 66.32, up 53 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 67.13, up 76 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 68.44, up 53 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

