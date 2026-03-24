Cotton Reverting Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with midday gains of 30 to 35 points at midday. Crude oil is up $5.09 on the day. The US dollar index is $0.685 higher at $99.410.

The Seam showed sales of 4,911 bales on March 23, averaging 66.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on Monday at 77.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/23, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton is at 67.52, up 34 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 69.65, up 34 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 72.16, up 32 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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