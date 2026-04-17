Cotton Reverting from Early Losses at Friday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts up 95 to 110 points so far on Friday after falling lower early this morning. The US dollar index is $0.270 lower at $97.775. Crude oil is falling $11.27 on the day following Iran agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz this morning.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday has export commitments at 10.409 million RB, which is down 1% from a year ago. That is also 92% of USDA’s number and lags the 100% pace from the last 5 years. Exports are 6.71 million RB, which is 60% of USDA’s number, which is behind the 62% average pace.

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The Seam showed 4,014 bales sold on April 15 at an average of 74.94 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 100 points higher on Thursday at 86.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 4/16, with the certified stocks level at 162,367 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 76.73, up 103 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 79.23, up 110 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.95, up 96 points

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