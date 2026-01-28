Cotton Rebounds on Tuesday

Cotton futures bounced back on the Tuesday session, with contracts up 71 to 86 points across the front months. Crude oil futures were up $1.96 per barrel on the day at $62.56. The US dollar index was down another $1.282 on pressure late in the day to $95.575.
The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.58 cents/lb on 12,326 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 23 at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 1,317 bales on 1/26 with the certified stocks level at 8,595 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.83, up 86 points,
May 26 Cotton closed at 65.45, up 77 points,
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.01, up 71 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
