Cotton Rallying on Wednesday

Cotton futures are showing 250 to 270 point gains across the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil is up 70 cents at $76.75. The US dollar index is up $0.181 at $99.460.

West TX and the panhandle are looking at a drier pattern in the next week with the eastern half of the state through GA seeing heavy rainfall totals of up to double digits in some areas of the Gulf.

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The Seam reported just 396 bales sold on June 16 at an average price of 67 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on 6/15 at 85.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 192,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 77.7, up 269 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.33, up 258 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 81.57, up 251 points

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