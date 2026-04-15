Stocks

Cotton Rallying on Wednesday

April 15, 2026 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton is rallying on Wednesday with contracts up 90 to 125 points at midday. The US dollar index is $0.063 lower at $97.845. Crude oil is up 55 cents on the day.

The Seam showed 5,245 bales sold on 4/14 at an average of 72.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 145 points higher on April 14 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb. 

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May 26 Cotton  is at 75.24, up 90 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 77.57, up 105 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 78.45, up 125 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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