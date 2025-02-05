Cotton Rallying on Tuesday

Cotton futures are showing gains of 76 to 77 points at midday on Tuesday. The outside markets are mixed factors, as crude oil futures are down 52 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is providing the support, down 992 points on the day.

Monday afternoon’s Cotton Systems report showed a total of 216 RB of cotton consumed domestically in December, with stocks at 989 RB.

The Seam reported 4,407 bales of online sales on February 3 at an average price of 59.81 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down another 50 points on 2/3 at 76.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 31 points from the previous week last Thursday afternoon at 54.02 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 66.81, up 77 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 67.88, up 77 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.98, up 76 points

