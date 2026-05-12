Cotton Rallying on Monday

Cotton futures are trading with 110 to 160 point gains across most contracts on Monday. The US dollar index is $0.046 higher at $97.830. Crude oil is up $3.63 at $99.04 so far on the Monday’s.

Managed money was adding another 12,829 contracts to their net long position in cotton futures and options in the week of May 5. That took their net long to 51,184 contracts, the largest since April 2024.

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The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on May 8 at 92.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 89 bales on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 182,221 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 86.33, up 160 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 86.62, up 116 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 87.23, up 110 points

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