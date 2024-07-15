Cotton Rallying on Monday

Cotton futures are starting off the week better than most other commodities, as futures are up 96 to 116 points on Monday. The outside factors were offering pressure but being ignored, with crude oil down 22 cents and the US dollar index up 82 points.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed specs in cotton futures and options adding another 9,577 contracts to their net short as of July 9. By that Tuesday they were net short 40,449 contracts.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 339 bales on decertification on July 12 at 41,122 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on July 12 at 81.50 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 172 points on Thursday to 56.08 cents/lb last week and is effective through this week.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 72.38, up 111 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 74.26, up 116 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 75.57, up 110 points

