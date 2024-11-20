Cotton Rallying at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 101 to 108 midday gains so far. The outside markets are pressure factors at midday but being shrugged off. The US dollar index is up 527 points, with crude oil futures back down 35 cents/barrel.

The Seam reported 2,808 bales of online sales on November 19 at an average price of 64.18 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on 11/19 at 79.45 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points last week to 58.20 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 70.33, up 108 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 71.54, up 104 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 72.69, up 101 points

