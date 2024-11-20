News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Rallying at Midday

November 20, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are trading with 101 to 108 midday gains so far. The outside markets are pressure factors at midday but being shrugged off. The US dollar index is up 527 points, with crude oil futures back down 35 cents/barrel.

The Seam reported 2,808 bales of online sales on November 19 at an average price of 64.18 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on 11/19 at 79.45 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points last week to 58.20 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 70.33, up 108 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 71.54, up 104 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 72.69, up 101 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.