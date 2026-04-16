Cotton Rally Extending to Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are up another 50 to 60 points early on Thursday morning. Futures were in rally mode, with contracts up 77 to 137 points at the close on Wednesday. The US dollar index was $0.033 lower at $97.875. Crude oil was up 12 cents on the day.

The Seam showed 5,245 bales sold on 4/14 at an average of 72.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 145 points higher on April 14 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton closed at 75.11, up 77 points, currently up 56 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 77.42, up 90 points, currently up 51 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 78.35, up 115 points, currently up 57 points

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