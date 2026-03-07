Cotton Rallies on Friday

Cotton futures posted 1 to 24 point gains across the board on Friday, as May was still down 141 points this week. Support came via the outside factors. Crude oil was up $10.22 on the day to $91.23. The US dollar index was back down $0.409 at $98.900.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday showed total commitments of 8.904 million RB of 2025/26 cotton as of February 26. That is 79% of the USDA export estimate, and behind the 92% average sales pace. Export shipments are 41% of USDA’s number, now below the 47% average pace.

CFTC reported managed money increasing their net short position in cotton futures and options by 7,569 contracts as of 3/3, taking the net position to 72,937 contracts.

The Seam showed sales of 584 bales on March 5, averaging 54.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Tuesday at 74.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 798 on 3/5 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 128,504 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 40 points on Thursday to 51.44 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.19, up 16 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.2, up 16 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.16, up 16 points

