Cotton Push Higher into Wednesday’s Close

Cotton price action is mixed on Thursday morning, with contracts down 8 points to up 3. Futures posted 15 to 56 point gains on the Wednesday session. The US dollar index was $0.253 higher at $99.495. Crude oil was down $1.06 on the day and nearly $5.00 off the lows.
The Seam showed 2,087 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 10 points on 3/24 at 77.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 975 on March 24, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
May 26 Cotton closed at 68.18, up 56 points, currently down 8 points
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 70.33, up 56 points, currently unch
Dec 26 Cotton closed at 72.63, up 35 points, currently up 3 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Are Beans Going to Trade in the Teens?
- Spreads Unwinding: Soybean Meal Prices Highlight a Buying Opportunity Here
- Corn Prices Are Trending Higher. 1 Options Trade to Make Now.
- Grain Prices Are Trending Higher: What Bulls Should Watch This Week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.