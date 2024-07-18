Cotton Pulling Back on Thursday

Cotton prices are pulling off the midweek gains on Thursday, with losses of 28 to 35 points. The US dollar index is back up 309 points, after a 4 month low on the continuation charts. Crude oil is up 40 cents per barrel.

Cotton export sales were tallied at 27,240 RB in the week that ended on July 11, a MY low. Sales for new crop were a 5-week high at 165,590 RB. Actual export shipments were the lowest since November at 113,106 RB during the week ending last Thursday.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on July 17, leaving 41,122 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 90 points on July 16 at 81.70 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 56.08 cents/lb and will be updated later today.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 71.76, down 31 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 73.63, down 29 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 74.94, down 33 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

