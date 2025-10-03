Cotton Pulling Back at Midday

Cotton futures are back to 17 to 43 point lower trade across most contracts on Thursday. The US dollar index is up $0.194 on the day to $97.575, with crude oil falling $1.18/barrel.

Wednesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 2,158 sales at an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on October 1 to 77.15 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/1, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 41 points last week at 54.38 cents/lb. It is good through today.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 63.15, down 17 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.16, down 43 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 67.06, down 40 points

