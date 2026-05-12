Cotton Pulling Back Early on Tuesday

Cotton prices are down 95 to 110 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures rallied 152 to 304 points across most contracts on Monday, with some deferreds lower. The US dollar index was $0.016 higher at $97.800. Crude oil was up $2.83 at $98.25 on Monday.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 29% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 10, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 28%.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on May 8 at 92.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 89 bales on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 182,221 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 87.77, up 304 points, currently down 107 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 87.4, up 194 points, currently down 102 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 87.94, up 181 points, currently down 109 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.