Cotton Prices Slipping Despite Solid Export Sales

Cotton is leaking lower so far on Friday, with losses of 5 to 27 cents at midday. The outside markets are pressure factors at midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.54/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.241 higher.

This morning’s Export Sales report tallied cotton bookings at 312,452 RB in the week of 2/13, a 4-week high. Vietnam was the buyer of 109,400 RB, with Pakistan at 64,800 RB. Export Shipments totaled 298,278 RB, a MY high. Vietnam was also the largest destination of 85,100 RB, with 49,700 RB to Pakistan.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 2/20 at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The Seam tallied 4,747 bales in February 20 online sales, with an average price of 59.07 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 110 points on Thursday at 78.30 cents/lb. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) again on Thursday by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 65.7, down 27 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 67.42, down 5 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.4, down 7 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.