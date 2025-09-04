Cotton Posts Mixed Action on Thursday

Cotton futures closed the Thursday trade with front months down 4 points and other contracts up 5 points. The outside markets were pressure factors mixed, as the US dollar index is up $0.162 on the day to $98.245 and crude oil futures $0.67 lower.

The Seam reported 730 bales sold on Wednesday at an average price of 58.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points at 77.50 cents on September 3. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/3, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points on Thursday at 54.31 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.69, down 4 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.2, down 1 point,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.09, up 3 points

