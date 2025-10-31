Cotton Posts Gains on Friday

Cotton futures were up 4 to 42 points to close the Friday session, as December was up 134 on the week. Crude oil futures were back up 30 cents/barrel to $60.87, with the US dollar index back up $0.197 to $99.545.

The October 30 online auction from The Seam showed 699 bales sold with an average price of 63.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Thursday at 77.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 4,303 bales on 10/30, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.54, up 42 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.73, up 4 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.9, down 1 point

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.