Stocks

Cotton Posts Friday Rally

March 13, 2026 — 07:52 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures posted Friday gains of as little as 7 points in some deferreds, with front months up as much as 74 points. May was up 165 points on the week.. Crude oil was up $3.57 to $99.30, with the US dollar index up $0.776 to $100.530. 

CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed a total of 6,183 contracts cut from the managed money net short position in cotton futures and options. They took that net short to 66,754 contracts in the week ending on March 10. 

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Export Sales data has total cotton export commitments at 9.157 million RB, which is down 10% from last year. That is 81% of USDA’s forecast and lags the 94% average pace from the last 5 years. Shipments at 5.029 million RB are 4% below a year ago and 45% of the USDA export estimate, behind the 50% average shipping pace.

The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on Thursday at 75.70 cents. The Seam showed sales on 4,202 bales on March 12, averaging 56.13 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 2,728 bales on 3/12 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.85, up 71 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.89, up 74 points,

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 69.61, up 60 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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