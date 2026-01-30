Cotton Posting Thursday Midday Losses

Cotton futures are trading with 10 to 32 point losses across the front months at midday. Crude oil futures are up $2.10 per barrel on the day at $65.33. The US dollar index was back down $0.139 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.135.

Export Sales data showed 203,666 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on 1/22, a 3-week low. Shipments were at 257,036 RB for that week the largest since May.

Census trade data had cotton exports (excluding linters) at 539,059 bales, a 4-year low for November.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.34 cents/lb on 9,834 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on January 27 at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3 bales on 1/28 with the certified stocks level at 8,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior. It will be updated later today.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.41, down 32 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.31, down 15 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.97, down 13 points

