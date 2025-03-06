News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Posting Thursday AM Gains

March 06, 2025 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is showing gains of 60 to 81 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures clawed back some of the Tuesday losses on the midweek session, with contracts up 30 to 43 cents.  The outside markets were be mixed factors with pressure coming from crude oil futures, down $1.87/barrel. The US dollar index was supportive, falling another $1.417 on the day and is the lowest since the beginning of November.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,288 bales sold, with an average price of 58.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 3/4 at 76.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up another 1,118 bales on March 4 with the current level of certified stocks at 13,771 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb. It will be updated later tomorrow.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 62.36, up 32 points, currently unch 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 63.67, up 43 points, currently up 80 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 64.87, up 35 points currently up 75 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.