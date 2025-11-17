Cotton Posting Monday AM Weakness

Cotton price action is down 17 to 24 points so far on Monday morning. Futures pushed to new lows on Friday, with contracts down 35 to 41 points at the close. December was 113 points in the red last week. Crude oil futures were back up $1.23 per barrel to $59.92 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.120 higher to $99.170.

USDA raised yield on the US cotton on Friday, up 58 lbs/acre, to 919 lbs. That took production up 900,000 bales to 14.12 million. Exports were increased 200,000 bales to 12.2 million, as stocks were up 700,000 bales to 4.3 million.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 834 bales sold with an average price of 59.91 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on 11/13 at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,005 on November 13 with the certified stocks level at 19,244 bales. The Adjusted World Price was released for the first time in more than a month on Thursday at 51.83 cents/lb. It is good through next Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 62.49, down 41 points, currently down 24 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.13, down 40 points, currently down 17 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.35, down 35 points currently down 17 points

