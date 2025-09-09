Stocks

Cotton Posting Modest Tuesday Gains

September 09, 2025 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are 9 to 15 points higher so far on the Tuesday session. The US dollar index is up $0.238 on the day to $97.655 with crude oil futures $0.52 higher. 

Crop Progress data showed a total of 97% of the US cotton crop was setting bolls as of Sunday, with 40% of the crop with bolls opening. Harvest was tallied at 8% complete, 2 points ahead of normal. Texas was the only of the 15 states that reported any harvest progress, at 19%, 6% above the average pace. Cotton conditions were up 3% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index rose 5 points to 349. By state, TX ratings were up 8 points, with GA down 5 points.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Seam reported 1,368 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 62.83 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points at 77.40 cents on September 8. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/8, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points on Thursday at 54.31 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 64.66, up 9 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 66.36, up 15 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 68.27, up 13 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.