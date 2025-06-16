Cotton Posting Mixed Monday Trade

Cotton futures are down 7 points in July, with other contracts 22 to 50 points higher. Crude oil is back down $1.11/barrel at midday, as futures are giving some risk premium back following a weekend full of Israel and Iran strikes. The US dollar index is back down $0.396 to $97.780.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed managed money increasing their net short in cotton futures and options trading by 6,254 contracts as of Tuesday. they took that net position to -52,859 contracts by June 10.

The Seam reported 245 bales of online sales at an average price of 58.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on 6/13 at 77.80. ICE cotton stocks steady on June 13, with a certified stocks level of 62,212 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 26 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.02 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.29, down 7 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.47, up 50 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.06, up 22 points

