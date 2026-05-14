Cotton Posting Midweek Gains

Cotton futures are back up 89 to 131 points in the front months on Wednesday. The US dollar index is $0.215 higher at $98.395. Crude oil is down 31 cents at $101.87 at midday.

The monthly WASDE update showed 2025/26 cotton yield at 852 lbs/ac, with production at 13.9 million bales. Old crop ending stocks were left at 4.4 million bales. New crop stocks for 2026/27 were at 3.9 million bales, with the initial production at 13.3 million bales.

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The Seam showed sales of 1,110 bales on May 12, at an average price of 82.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on Tuesday at 97.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,160 bales on 5/12, with the certified stocks level at 185,378 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points last week at 69.59 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 87.63, up 131 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 87.17, up 89 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 87.75, up 97 points

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