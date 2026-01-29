Cotton Posting Midday Wednesday Gains

Cotton futures are up 10 to 30 points so far at midday. Crude oil futures are up $0.40 per barrel on the day at $62.79. The US dollar index is back up $0.284 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.330.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.06 cents/lb on 10,023 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on January 27 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 bales on 1/27 with the certified stocks level at 8,597 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.94, up 11 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.65, up 20 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.3, up 29 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.