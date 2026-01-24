Cotton Posting Midday Gains as USDA Reports Marketing Year High in Export Business

Cotton prices are up 6 to 10 points so far at Friday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up$1.79 per barrel at $61.18. The US dollar index is down $0.584 to $97.595.

USDA Export Sales data showed 412,457 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on January 15, a marketing year high. Export shipments were 187,776 RB, also a marketing year.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 62.43 cents/lb on 16,726 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on January 22 at 74.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/22 with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.98, up 10 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.56, up 7 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.03, up 6 points

