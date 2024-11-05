Cotton Posting Marginal Gains on Tuesday

Cotton futures are sneaking out midday gains on Tuesday of 1 to 8 points. The outside markets are supportive, with crude oil up 44 cents/barrel and the US dollar index 440 points lower.

US cotton exports during September totaled 502,522 bales, which was a 9-year low. That was down 23.11% from a year ago and 26.64% below the August total.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed the US cotton harvest at 63% complete as of November 3, which is now 9% faster than the 5-year average pace.

The Seam reported 686 bales of online sales on November 4 at an average price of 70.43 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 11/4 at 82.20 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 74 points to 58.54 cents/lb per last Thursday afternoon’s update.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 72.35, up 8 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 73.77, up 1 point,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 75.05, up 2 points

