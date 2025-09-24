Cotton Posting Losses Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 30 to 58 point gains on the Wednesday session. Today is first notice day for October. The outside markets are mixed, as the US dollar index is back up $0.627 on the day to $97.520 with crude oil futures $1.39 higher.
Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 910 sales at an average price of 62,86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 77.85 cents on September 23. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points last week at 54.79 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.
Oct 25 Cotton is at 64.23, down 30 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.06, down 58 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.02, down 54 points
