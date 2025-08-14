Cotton Posting Gains at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 10 to 18 point gains across the front months, with October slipping 14 point on thin trade. The US dollar index was back down $0.478 to $98.140, as crude oil futures were down another $1.15.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 241,982 RB of cotton sold in the week of 8/7. Actual shipments were 142,593 RB in the first week of the MY.

The Seam reported 353 bales sold on the Wednesday online auction at an average price of 60.73 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 175 points at 79.95 cents on August 13. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/13, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on last week at 54.39 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.27, down 14 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.91, up 18 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.48, up 16 points

