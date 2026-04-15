Stocks

Cotton Posting Early Wednesday Gains

April 15, 2026 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton prices are up 83 to 104 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 11 to 61 points. The US dollar index was $0.278 lower at $97.885. Crude oil was down $7.01 on the day, as reports suggest the US and Iran could hold talks as early as this week, though nothing has officially been set.

The Seam showed 3,172 bales sold on 4/13 at an average of 72.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 10 points higher on April 10 at 84.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 15,301 bales on Monday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb. 

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May 26 Cotton  closed at 74.34, down 19 points, currently up 84 cents

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.52, down 11 points, currently up 94 cents

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 77.2, down 61 points, currently up 100 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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