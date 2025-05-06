Cotton Mixed at Midday

Cotton futures are mixed so far on Monday’s midday, with contracts up 17 points to down 8. Crude oil prices are under pressure, down $1.30 as OPEC+ announce another 411,000 barrel per day increase in June. The US dollar index is down $0.100 to $99.740

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed a total of 11,206 contracts cut back from the spec net short position to 26,231 contacts by Tuesday.

The 5/2 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,133 bales at an average price of 60.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Friday at 77.25. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on May 2 with a certified stocks level of 14,577 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 6 points last week to 54.94 cents/lb. It is in effect through this Thursday.

May 25 Cotton is at 70.35, up 17 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.33, down 8 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 69.88, up 17 points

