Cotton Marginally Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are posting Thursday midday gains of 4 to 9 cents. The outside markets were pressure factors, as crude oil futures are down $0.26/barrel. The US dollar index is up 0.158 on the day.
Export Sales data from USDA showed cotton bookings at 188,909 RB in the week that ended on 1/30, a 4-week low. That was down 32.63% from last week and 33.5% below the same week last year. Turkey was the buyer of 49,700 RB, with44,300 RB for Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at 221,058 RB, back up 44% from last week but down 11.05% from the same week in 2024. Vietnam was the largest destination of 58,900 TB, with 36,400 RB shipped to Pakistan.
The Seam reported 5,660 bales of online sales on February 5 at an average price of 57.54 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on 2/5 at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 31 points last week at 54.02 cents/lb. It will be updated this afternoon.
Mar 25 Cotton is at 66.08, up 4 points,
May 25 Cotton is at 67.27, up 7 points,
Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.43, up 9 points
